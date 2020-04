Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 23:15 Hits: 1

The Pentagon on Monday announced a $415 million contract for 60 machines that will stretch the use of dwindling N95 masks, allowing the scarce personal protective equipment to be disinfected and reused up to 20 times.The Defense Department...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/492611-pentagon-awards-415m-contract-for-machines-to-disinfect-n95-masks