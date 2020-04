Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 21:26 Hits: 1

Oakley was "found deceased in his on-post quarters" on Wednesday, adding that foul play is not suspected.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/10/hero-soldier-praised-saving-children-during-el-paso-mass-shooting-found-dead-fort-bliss.html