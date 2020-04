Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 13:34 Hits: 1

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he is open to reinstating the Navy captain who was removed from his post last week shortly after asking for help with a coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship."We've taken nothing off the table,” Esper said on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/492163-defense-secretary-open-to-reinstating-aircraft-carrier-captain-who-asked-for