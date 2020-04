Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 14:21 Hits: 0

Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew Jan. 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2020/04/acting-navy-secretary-under-fire-speech-calling-fired-captain-stupid/164411/