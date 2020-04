Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 18:24 Hits: 2

The Pentagon is expecting the novel coronavirus to hit more Navy ships after the outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a top general said Thursday.Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Navy is anticipating the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/492035-pentagon-expects-coronavirus-to-hit-more-navy-ships-after-first-outbreak