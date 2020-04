Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

The National Guard said a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) might be hindering its ability to administer coronavirus tests.“There have been cases where they have said they have to delay the opening of the sites until they...

