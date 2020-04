Articles

Sailors left aboard the USS Roosevelt to disinfect and maintain the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier have limited access to personal protective equipment (PPE), forcing them to make masks out of T-shirts, the San Francisco Chronicle reported....

