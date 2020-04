Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 19:40 Hits: 3

Another 10,000 National Guard troops are expected to be activated to help deal with the coronavirus in the next week or two, the National Guard Bureau chief said Wednesday.“We’ve been accelerating at sort of more than 1,000 a day. ... We...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491843-10000-more-guardsmen-to-be-added-to-coronavirus-fight