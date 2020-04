Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:17 Hits: 1

Tricare users who typically face copays for off-base visits will not owe anything if they are receiving a coronavirus test.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/07/tricare-must-waive-coronavirus-test-visit-copays-not-base-pharmacy-fees.html