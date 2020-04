Articles

A House subcommittee chairman is asking the Pentagon for documents related to the coronavirus outbreak aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier.Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Oversight and Reform National Security Subcommittee, is...

