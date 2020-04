Articles

Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly told the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt that former commander Capt. Brett Crozier was “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of the aircraft carrier where the coronavirus recently spread...

