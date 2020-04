Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 18:32 Hits: 4

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said on Monday he stands by a speech about his decision to remove the captain of an aircraft carrier during which he suggested the captain was “naive” or “stupid,” according to leaked transcripts...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491384-navy-head-stands-by-controversial-speech-on-ousted-captain