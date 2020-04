Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 19:07 Hits: 6

A Democratic lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee called on Defense Secretary Mark Esper to fire the acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, over a speech Modly gave to the crew of theĀ USS Theodore Roosevelt during which he referred to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491393-democratic-lawmaker-calls-on-esper-to-fire-acting-navy-secretary-over-speech