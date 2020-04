Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 14:09 Hits: 2

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday defended the Navy’s decision to remove Capt. Brett Crozier, the commanding officer who warned of a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, without an investigation, saying it is an "example of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491214-esper-defends-navy-decision-to-remove-captain-who-wrote-letter-asking-for-help