Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 18:12 Hits: 7

A proposed cut of $1 billion in U.S. aid to Afghanistan would come out of funds earmarked for Afghan security forces, three U.S. sources told Reuters.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the aid reduction in late March, with a threat to make a...

