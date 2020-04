Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 21:01 Hits: 2

President Trump said 1,000 additional military personnel are being deployed to New York to help the city manage the coronavirus outbreak. "At my direction, 1,000 military personnel are deploying to New York City to assist where they’re needed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/491184-trump-says-1000-additional-military-personnel-to-deploy-to-ny