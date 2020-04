Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020

President Trump announced Thursday that he is expanding his use of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to help several manufacturers secure supplies for ventilators.Trump issued a memorandum allowing the secretary of Health and Human Services to use...

