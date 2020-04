Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 19:51 Hits: 2

Nearly 3,000 sailors will be taken off a U.S. aircraft carrier in the coming days, Navy leaders said Wednesday, after the ship's captain penned a letter pleading for help to end a coronavirus outbreak on board.“We think that there was a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/490658-navy-leaders-2700-sailors-will-be-taken-off-aircraft-carrier-with-coronavirus