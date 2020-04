Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 22:58 Hits: 1

The U.S. Space Force has awarded L3Harris Technologies a contract worth as much as $1.2 billion for the upkeep and modernization of the military’s ground-based sensors that track objects and...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/-x3ZpA5YUQw/