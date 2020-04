Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 22:25 Hits: 2

Trump administration officials announced Wednesday that the U.S. military would send naval ships and aircraft to the Caribbean as part of an enhanced counternarcotics operation.President Trump and other top officials discussed the operation at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490704-trump-announces-enhanced-counternarcotics-operation-at-coronavirus