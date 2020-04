Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 22:39 Hits: 2

The Pentagon is looking into providing an additional 100,000 military-style body bags for civilian use, as the expected death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise.The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/490703-pentagon-looking-to-provide-up-to-100000-body-bags-for-potential-civilian-use