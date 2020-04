Articles

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that states have the option of using the National Guard to enforce stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.“[T]hat would be an option for the governors,” Esper said on CBS News. “Again, the guard...

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/490522-defense-chief-says-states-can-use-national-guard-to-enforce-stay-at-home