Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 20:56 Hits: 3

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Berger said the service will require a new study into how many F-35 squadrons it can support.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/03/30/marine-corps-may-not-have-enough-pilots-its-f-35-fleet-top-general-warns.html