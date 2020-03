Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 23:54 Hits: 3

An Army National Guardsman from New Jersey died over the weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon announced on Monday, the the first U.S. service member to die from COVID-19.Army Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok, a physician...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/490286-first-us-service-member-dies-from-coronavirus