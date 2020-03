Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 13:01 Hits: 2

“We have sufficient evidence to conclude that this capability [tanks], despite its long and honorable history in the wars of the past, is operationally unsuitable for our highest-priority challenges...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/oCNplJIMx-E/