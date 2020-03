Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 12:30 Hits: 3

The aerospace industry is buckling under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.The worsening outbreak has prompted top defense contractors like Boeing, GE Aviation and Textron to shutter production lines and lay off thousands of workers as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/490017-coronavirus-hits-defense-contractor-jobs