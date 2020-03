Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 18:07 Hits: 1

Recruiters in the state hit hardest by the novel coronavirus have grave warnings about the military's decision to continue sending young men and women off to boot camp.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/03/28/we-are-putting-lives-danger-recruiters-urge-boot-camp-closures-amid-pandemic.html