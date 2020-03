Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 16:52 Hits: 2

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Saturday the National Guard may be trained to operate manual bag valves if the state runs short on ventilators needed to treat coronavirus patients.Cuomo said the valves, which are essentially masks with bags that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/489987-cuomo-says-national-guard-may-be-trained-to-use-manual-bag-valves-if