Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 21:35 Hits: 2

Amazon says it had a glitch that caused some military families living in Italy, Bahrain and Japan to be unable to order.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/03/27/amazon-says-it-has-fixed-glitch-thwarting-overseas-military-families.html