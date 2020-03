Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 14:55 Hits: 2

The leaders of the House Armed Services Committee have officially kicked off the process for crafting the annual defense policy bill, introducing the “by request” version.The churning of the legislative process for the National Defense Authorization...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/489830-house-panel-formally-kicks-off-defense-bill-process-despite-coronavirus