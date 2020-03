Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 15:50 Hits: 2

A U.S. Navy hospital ship arrived in Los Angeles on Friday to help relieve local hospitals expected to be overburdened by coronavirus patients.The USNS Mercy will treat non-coronavirus patients to free up beds at local hospitals while they...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/489847-navy-hospital-ship-arrives-in-los-angeles