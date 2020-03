Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 12:39 Hits: 0

“The Qayyarah base served as a strategic launching point for the ISF [Iraqi Security Forces] and Coalition during the Battle of Mosul. In particular, the base serves as a hub for the Iraqi air force,...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/KwAwN9aF2OQ/