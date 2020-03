Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 02:20 Hits: 5

An Atlas 5 rocket successfully lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida March 26 carrying a satellite that is expected to provide secure, jam-resistant communications for the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/o6k54iUEY4o/