Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 20:51 Hits: 3

Two Army field hospitals sent to New York will be reach the city on Friday and be set up to treat non-coronavirus patients at the Javits Center starting Monday, according to the Army’s top general.The service’s 531st Hospital from Fort Campbell, Ky...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/489735-army-hospitals-to-reach-new-york-on-friday-as-service-struggles-to-contain