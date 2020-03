Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 23:53 Hits: 5

Five sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific have tested positive for coronavirus after three other sailors on the aircraft carrier tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.Naval officials told The Wall Street Journal that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/489584-five-more-sailors-aboard-aircraft-carrier-test-positive-for-coronavirus