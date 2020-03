Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 19:27 Hits: 2

The move will make it easier for states, already facing increasing costs as a result of the pandemic, to call in the guard if needed to help deal with the problems caused by COVID-19.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/t_cX2gzCo7M/