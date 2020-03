Articles

Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

The Defense Department is preparing to deploy field hospitals to New York City and Seattle later this week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Monday.“Right now, I anticipate sending a [field] hospital to Seattle and a hospital to New York City...

