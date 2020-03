Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 21:19 Hits: 3

Two major U.S. aviation companies on Monday announced drastic measures as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe and hammer economic markets.Boeing said it was suspending airplane production in the Seattle area for 14 days...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/489101-boeing-suspends-washington-production-ge-aviation-lays-off-thousands