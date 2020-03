Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 18:33 Hits: 3

A Defense Department contractor has died after contracting coronavirus, marking the first military-related death from the illness. The Arlington, Va.-based contractor, who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), died on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/488900-defense-contractor-death-marks-first-military-related-coronavirus-fatality