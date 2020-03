Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 14:56 Hits: 1

A Navy sailor assigned to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters has tested positive for the coronavirus.CENTCOM announced Saturday that the sailor, who tested positive for the virus Friday, had returned to the U.S. from overseas on March 15...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/navy/488789-navy-sailor-assigned-to-us-central-command-headquarters-tests-positive