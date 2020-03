Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 18:30 Hits: 4

The National Guard has deployed nearly 5,500 Air and Army National Guard troops in 32 states as of Saturday to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The National Guard told The Hill that those figures could “change rapidly as states identify needs”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/488806-nearly-5500-national-guard-troops-deployed-to-combat-coronavirus