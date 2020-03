Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 00:01 Hits: 0

The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aimed at spreading fear in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, three U.S. officials said Monday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/3V7s4L8pFYo/