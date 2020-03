Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 21:28 Hits: 2

The Army’s top leaders on Friday said that the service is closing its recruitment stations as the military looks to stop the spread of the coronavirus.“We are going to basically virtual recruiting, much of that is done on social media and that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/488724-army-closing-recruiting-stations-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak