Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

The top U.S. commander in Europe said Friday that 2,600 military personnel on the continent were “of concern” for possible exposure to the coronavirus.Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command, told reporters that not all the individuals...

