Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 14:33 Hits: 0

The U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan is temporarily stopping the movement of troops into the country as officials work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan confirmed Thursday.In a statement, Gen....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/488414-us-general-afghanistan-deployments-paused-to-protect-troops-from-coronavirus