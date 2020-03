Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 17:16 Hits: 0

President Trump on Thursday said the military is helping to get Americans stuck in Peru back to the U.S., as more than 1,400 U.S. citizens remain stuck in the country under a strict quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/488467-trump-says-us-military-to-help-americans-stuck-in-peru-get-home