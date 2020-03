Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 19:34 Hits: 2

Iran has granted a medical furlough to a U.S. Navy veteran who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than a year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/kklP0Tw6jMI/