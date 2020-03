Articles

A pair of lawmakers on Thursday introduced bicameral legislation to send coronavirus testing kits to U.S. troops in the Middle East.Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, both Wisconsin Democrats, introduced the bill after the Pentagon said testing...

