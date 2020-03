Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 23:52 Hits: 3

Textron Aviation on Wednesday announced that it will furlough thousands of workers as the global aviation chain takes a hit from the spread of coronavirus.The Wichita Eagle first reported that the furloughs, which affect 7,000 employees –...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/488361-textron-to-furlough-7000-workers-as-aviation-industry-takes-hit-from