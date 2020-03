Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

The Pentagon on Wednesday confirmed that the Air Force has moved 500,000 coronavirus testing swabs to the United States from Italy.An Air National Guard unit transported 500,000 swabs – used as part of the process to test for COVID-19...

